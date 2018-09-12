History of KOLD News 13

TUCSON, AZ - KOLD News 13 is the CBS affiliate in Tucson and is owned by Gray Television.
KOLD’s crew of dedicated reporters and staff serves the entire southern Arizona region with serious, hard-hitting news coverage using the latest high-tech equipment. The station is located off Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10 in Tucson.
Tucson is the 73rd largest television market in the United States. KOLD broadcasts the most local news in southern Arizona - more than 8.5 hours per weekday and more than 47 hours per week. That total includes news that KOLD provides for KMSB Fox 11. KOLD and Gray TV have a Shared Service Agreement with Tegna, Inc. to provide news, marketing and engineering services for KMSB/KTTU.
The spirit of innovation has always been with the station. KOLD became the first television station in Tucson when it started broadcasting on Jan. 13, 1953.
KOLD's tower is located at 4,800 feet in the Tucson Mountains, southwest of town.
Gray Television owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets.
Gray Television was founded in January 1897 with the creation of The Albany Herald in Albany, Georgia. Over the next several decades, the company acquired a handful of newspapers and television stations and eventually became known as Gray Communications Systems.
In 1993, Atlanta businessman Mack Robinson purchased control of Gray. Under his leadership, the company was transformed through twenty years of strategic acquisitions and subtle, yet critical transitions. Since 1993, Gray divested all of the newspapers and television stations that it owned when Mr. Robinson first became involved with the company (other than WJHG-TV in Panama City). In their place, Gray acquired and in some cases built from scratch market-leading television stations focused on local communities.
Contact information
KOLD-TV
Marketing Director: Craig Fleming
Phone: 520-744-1313
Fax: 520-744-5233
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
If you have any questions or tips, send an email to desk@kold.com
If you have any questions about programming, use the following link: KOLD-programming@kold.com
If you have any questions about closed captioning on this station, use the following link: ClosedCaptioning@kold.com
Or call 520-744-5223. We accept calls using TDD.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.