History of KOLD News 13

In 1993, Atlanta businessman Mack Robinson purchased control of Gray. Under his leadership, the company was transformed through twenty years of strategic acquisitions and subtle, yet critical transitions. Since 1993, Gray divested all of the newspapers and television stations that it owned when Mr. Robinson first became involved with the company (other than WJHG-TV in Panama City). In their place, Gray acquired and in some cases built from scratch market-leading television stations focused on local communities.