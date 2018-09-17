JOB FAIRS: Who’s hiring...

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Looking for a job? Here are a few opportunities:
In March the Tucson Unified School District will have multiple job fairs at three Goodwill Job Connection Centers in Tucson for both full and part-time bus drivers, monitors.
TUESDAY: March 12 & 26 from 10 am to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 7201 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710 (NE Corner at Kolb & 22nd)
THURSDAY: March 7, 14, 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 2907 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719 (Between Glenn & Ft. Lowell Rd.)
MONDAY: March 11 and FRIDAY, March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 1703 W. Valencia Rd. Tucson, AZ 85746 (Next to Tractor Supply)
Now Accepting applications for Part-Time & Full-Time Bus Drivers & Bus Monitors
Please Apply Online at: www.tusd1.org
Requirements:
- Online application
- At Least 21 Years old
- Good Driving Record
- Pass Physical Exam, Drug Screen, Background Check
- Successful Completion of Training and CDL Exam
- $13.35 per hour (FT 30+hours/week)
- NO Experience Necessary
- EARN While You Learn
- PAID CDL Training- $11/hr.
- Flexible Schedule
- Opportunity for Full Benefits - Health Insurance, Life Insurance
- Paid Sick & Personal Leave
- Retirement Plan
