UPDATE: Newly released documents reveal how Oro Valley woman died

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department released the autopsy report on the death of Laurie Draegeth.
Draegeth died from a single gunshot wound to the head, after a reported altercation with her husband, according to the autopsy report.
OVPD said officers responded to the home in the 200 block of East Brearley Drive, after a service call was made around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12. The department has not released who made the call or where it was made.
Police said two young children in the home, who were found asleep, are safe.
The department has stated it was not a random act and that there is no threat to the public or anyone living in the area.
During the two-day investigation at the home, where officials carried large items from the house, two cars were parked in the garage of the home. On Tuesday, February 19, a man drove one of the cars into the garage. He did not want to speak with our crew on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
She was a substitute teacher for Amphitheater Public Schools. She was hired Oct. 31, 2018 and worked at multiple schools, according to the district.
