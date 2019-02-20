ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting rain, preceded by warm temperatures

ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona expecting rain, preceded by warm temperatures
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 20, 2019 at 3:59 PM MST - Updated March 6 at 5:41 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Days for Monday, March 11 because of widespread rain.

Southern Arizona will also see warmer-than-normal temperatures -- we will hit the mid 80 on Wednesday -- before a cold front brings rain on Friday.

On Friday, we have a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the afternoon. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop and it could get a bit windy.

On Monday, we have a 50 percent chance of rain and a small shot at some mountain snow as the highs will only be in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds build in with temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 30 percent chance for rain in the afternoon. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.