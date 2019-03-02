UPDATE: Fire at midtown Safeway being investigated as arson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Last week’s fire at a Safeway near the University of Arizona is being investigated as arson.
The Tucson Fire Department said it is looking over surveillance video from inside the store, which is located at Broadway and Kino Parkway.
A Safeway worker who did not want to be identified told KOLD News 13 the blaze began when someone set a bag of potato chips on fire late Friday, March 1.
Barrett Baker, a TFD spokesman, said they were called out to the fire around 8 p.m. Friday and had it under control by 8:30 p.m.
Baker said the store was quickly evacuated and no one was injured.
“Initial reports were that an employee noticed the fire and another employee tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher,” Baker said on Saturday. “This slowed the growth of the fire dramatically.”
Baker said the sprinkler system worked, which also kept the fire from growing.
The fire forced the store to remain at least partially closed until Monday.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.