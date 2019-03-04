FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature is bringing the heat!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our temperatures are going to soar into the mid 80s by the middle of the week! This warm up will be short lived as a storm system moves through bringing with it the chance for widespread rain and much cooler temps.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. 30% chance for rain throughout the afternoon, with rain chances increasing overnight to 50%.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s with a 30% chance of showers in the morning.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
