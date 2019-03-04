UPDATE: Suspected bank robber leaves suspicious package at a midtown Target

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Super Target is back open after Tucson Police were investigating a suspicious package left behind at a Target shortly after a bank robbery.
A Chase Bank on 3939 North Oracle was robbed according to police. Authorities say the suspect then went across the street to a Super Target and left behind a suspicious package.
TPD evacuated the Target and kept the area clear until they determined the area safe again.
The suspect involved is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
