Authorities looking for owners of dog that bit boy at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Officials at Saguaro National Park are trying to find the owners of a dog that bit a 6-year-old boy so that he can avoid possibly unnecessary medical treatment.
The boy’s family needs the dog’s vaccination records to avoid having to submit the boy to rabies-prevention treatment.
The incident happened on the Douglas Spring Trail at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. The boy and his family encountered two people with a dark, brindled, shepherd-type dog. The boy was bitten on the hand and the family took him to Tucson Medical Center. Medical staff there told them that unless the dog could be located within 10 days and the owner could provide proof of vaccination, the child would need the treatment.
Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of the dog and its owners, please call park rangers at (520) 733-5129.
“We are hoping the dog owners will come forward and prevent this boy from having to go through unnecessary and expensive treatment,” Chief Ranger Ray O’Neil said.
