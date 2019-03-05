Migrant shelter inside Tucson landmark staying busy

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Since opening, a migrant shelter in midtown has stayed busy with waves of asylum-seekers flowing through.
Casas Alitas opened up shop at the Benedictine Monastery after the owner, a developer, allowed the organization to use the building temporarily.
Since then, more than 700 people have gone through the shelter with daily intake varying. Last week, the organization said 40 people arrived with an increase later in the week to about 70 people.
The vacant building is filled with families, many coming from Central America, along with volunteers providing services from clothing them to medical care.
Frances Wheeler is one of the volunteers. She says the building has been more accommodating for the families. The organization typically utilizes churches and the house shelter.
“It offers so many different things to the families that come here ... where they can congregate, hang out, rest, get their energy back before they get on a bus or a plane to go to their sponsors," she said.
The families stay for a couple of days at a time before going to their sponsor destination.
