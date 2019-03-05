AZ sheriffs arrest two including woman dressed as nun suspected of trafficking $90,000 of fentanyl

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, March 4th at approximately 2 p.m., a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 10 pulled a vehicle over just outside of Eloy for an equipment violation moving violation.
The vehicle was occupied by Yuma husband and wife residents, Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar. Esther appeared to be dressed as a nun with a bible placed in her lap when the deputy approached the vehicle.
During the stop, the deputy noticed several suspicious circumstances. A search of the vehicle was conducted and four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills were located in Esther’s purse. Two additional rectangular bundles of suspected fentanyl powder were located on her body, concealed under her clothing.
“You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of 4-5 grains the size of sand to kill you. This is another win for the K-9 deputies and we thank them for their efforts in keeping our community and Arizona safe.”
A total of 8.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized.
Both Jose and Esther were placed under arrest and transported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in Florence, AZ where they were booked in for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, and transportation of narcotics for sale.
