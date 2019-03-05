Pima County man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Feb. 27, 2019, James Morley pled guilty in three separate cases to Possession and Attempted Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Morley was previously convicted of a sexual offense that required him to register as a sex offender, which includes registering his physical address and any online identifiers. In Sep. 2018, James Morley failed to register his Facebook profile.
In a separate but related investigation, it was discovered that James Morley possessed Child Sexual Abuse images on his computer.
While on pretrial release for the first two cases, James Morley left his registered address and moved to another county without notifying Pima County that he had left, as required by law.
Under the terms of the plea, Morley will serve between 24 and 54 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 22, 2019.
