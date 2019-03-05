Argument between father, son leads to hours-long standoff, one dead

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with police officers, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department. The incident ended around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.
SWAT from the SVPD was able to get inside the home on Greenbriar Road and they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the SVPD.
The man had been arguing with his father, who was in a wheelchair. According to officers the son pulled out a gun and shot off a round, though he reportedly had not been aiming at his father.
When officers arrived at the scene the father had been attempting to leave, they were able to get him out.
