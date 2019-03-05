UPDATE: TEP reports power outages in Vail area

VAIL, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two power outages occurred in the Vail area within hours of each other.
The first power outage occurred in East Vail at 5:40 p.m. today, leaving 107 people without service. TEP reports that the cause is still under investigation.
The second power outage occurred on Houghton Road near the Pima County Fairgrounds at 7:04 p.m. and has effected more than 1600 customers. As of 7:34 p.m., TEP reports that 5 customers have restored power.
The cause of the outage was due to poles and wires going down after a reckless driver hit a power pole. The driver has non life threatening injuries.
The road will be shut down for emergency repairs.
Crews are currently working to restore power to both areas.
