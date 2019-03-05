Two Pima County men convicted of auto theft

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Javier Rivera Cabrera and Richard Rivera have been convicted of stealing a truck from a local car dealership.
On July 25, 2017, Richard Rivera drove Javier Rivera Cabrera into the service area of a local car dealership. Cabrera got out of the car and into a truck, which had been brought in for service. Rivera and Cabrera drove away with the stolen vehicle. Officers conducted traffic stops after they were able to locate the two vehicles driving down the freeway together.
Rivera admitted to his involvement and said they were planning to take the truck to someone who would drive it to Mexico. Rivera plead guilty to Solicitation to Commit Theft of Means of Transportation. He was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.
Last week, a jury convicted Cabrera of Theft of a Means of Transportation and Burglary in the Third Degree.
Sentencing for Cabrera is scheduled for April 12, 2019.
