Authorities investigating possible murder, suicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - City police are investigating a possible murder, suicide at a home in midtown Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said a man called 911 just before 3 p.m. Tuesday after finding his friends dead inside a home on East Hendricks Drive.
Detectives found a man and woman, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, with gunshot trauma.
TPD said several guns were found in the home.
Miles Hill, who lives just a few houses down from the crime scene, said the neighborhood is generally quiet, but he was a little concerned recently about a suspicious car in the area.
“We’ve seen a vehicle that was kind of suspicious for the past few days, but when we left this morning, his actions kind of just drew my sister’s and mom’s attention to him. They left to drop me off, came back home, he was still there in the truck and sat there for a few hours," said Hill.
TPD said there was no record of any officers responding to the street or area since January.
The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.