Bibles, crosses left untouched in massive church fire

By Makayla Ballman | March 5, 2019 at 4:02 PM MST - Updated March 6 at 9:14 AM

GRANDVIEW, WV (WAVE) - A massive church fire in West Virginia left only ashes and rubble, until an untouched bible was found, and then another, and then another.

The Coal City Fire Department was dispatched to a church fire just before 1 a.m. on March 3. When crews arrived, they found Freedom Ministries Church, located in Grandview, West Virginia, engulfed in flames.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the fire was “so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out.”

The bibles were all untouched by the fire. (Coal City Fire Department)

The department says everything should have burned to ashes, including the bibles and crosses. But, not a single bible was touched by the fire. The crosses suffered only smoke damage.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

