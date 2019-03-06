Humane Society of Southern Arizona March Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Looking for a 'fur’ - leaf clover? OK, that was cheesy, but check out these “oh so lovable dogs and cats” available for adoption and get a little extra love.
MARCH 5 - SAM
"Hi there! My name is Sam (871328). I am a 7 month old kitten and I have a cute little pink tongue! I am up for adoption at HSSA’s PAWSH store at La Encantada Mall. I lived with cats in my previous home and I did well with them. I hope I get to meet you and your family soon!"
Visit me at PAWSH La Encantada or call an adoption counselor to learn more about me at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MARCH 4 - ODEN
"Hi I’m Odin (872514)! I am a one eyed cat up for adoption at HSSA’s PAWSH store at Park Place mall. I love to be pet and I am very friendly. I hope to meet you soon."
Visit me at PAWSH at Park Place Mall or call an adoption counselor to learn more about me at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MARCH 1 - ANDREW
"Hello everyone my name is Andrew (870895)! I am a young boy with a lot of love to give! I came to HSSA as a stray and I am excited to be a new forever pet to the perfect family."
Visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.