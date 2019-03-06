Serious motorcycle crash causes closure of east-side road

Serious motorcycle crash causes closure of east-side road
A motorcycle and passenger car collided on Wilmot at Bellevue, just north of Speedway on Wednesday, March 6. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 6, 2019 at 9:33 AM MST - Updated March 6 at 9:43 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed North Wilmot Road because of a serious motorcycle crash at El Dorado Place.

Wilmot is closed in both directions between East Speedway Boulevard and East Pima Street.

According to police a passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash.

North Wilmot Road is closed because of a motorcycle crash at El Dorado Place. (Source: KOLD News 13)
North Wilmot Road is closed because of a motorcycle crash at El Dorado Place. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The crash happened Wednesday, March 6, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

No further information about the condition of the motorcycle rider or any other possible injuries was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.