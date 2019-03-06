Serious motorcycle crash causes closure of east-side road

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed North Wilmot Road because of a serious motorcycle crash at El Dorado Place.
Wilmot is closed in both directions between East Speedway Boulevard and East Pima Street.
According to police a passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash.
The crash happened Wednesday, March 6, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
No further information about the condition of the motorcycle rider or any other possible injuries was immediately available.
