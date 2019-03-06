Tucson VA to host Operation Reintegration

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - This is an event for all veterans, military personnel and their families, the Tucson VA Medical Center will be hosting Operation Reintegration on Friday, March 22.
According to a news release, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the R.E. Lindsey Auditorium in Building 4 at 3601 South 6th Avenue.
Attendees to the event will have an opportunity to rebuild camaraderie and get involved in the community via various volunteer and fitness activities.
Complimentary food and beverages will be provided, while supplies last.
For more information on the event or if your organization would like to participate please contact Mike Ramsey (520) 792-1450 Extention 6261.
Veterans can follow the Tucson VA on Facebook and Twitter or sign up to receive email updates at www.tucson.va.gov to get the latest information on what is happening at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.
