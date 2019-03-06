UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wilmot Road

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police said the motorcyclist involved in a crash Wednesday morning on North Wilmot Road has died.
Wilmot was closed in both directions between East Speedway Boulevard and East Pima Street after the collision at East Bellevue Street.
According to police a passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash that happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.
No further information about any other possible injuries was immediately available.
