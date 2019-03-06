UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wilmot Road

A motorcycle and passenger car collided on Wilmot at Bellevue, just north of Speedway on Wednesday, March 6. (Source: KOLD News 13)
March 6, 2019 at 9:33 AM MST - Updated March 6 at 11:26 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police said the motorcyclist involved in a crash Wednesday morning on North Wilmot Road has died.

Wilmot was closed in both directions between East Speedway Boulevard and East Pima Street after the collision at East Bellevue Street.

According to police a passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash that happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

No further information about any other possible injuries was immediately available.

North Wilmot Road is closed because of a motorcycle crash at El Dorado Place. (Source: KOLD News 13)
