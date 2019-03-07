City of Tucson studying ‘A’ Mountain use

City of Tucson studying ‘A’ Mountain use
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 7, 2019 at 9:11 AM MST - Updated March 7 at 9:11 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sentinel Peak, more commonly known as "A" Mountain is a popular destination for people looking for vistas overlooking Tucson.

The city of Tucson wants to improve access to Sentinel Peak Park and is wants the public’s input.

A plan to identify improvements on Sentinel Peak Road is in the works, and the city has developed a survey to gather information on how people use the park.

[ Take the survey ]

More information about the project can be found HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.