Cochise County authorities warm about new phone scams

Two separate reporting parties (One from Sierra Vista and a Second one from Dragoon) advised that they were contacted at their homes by a male subject who wanted to have the women have chip/seal work done at the home. Both women described the encounter with the men being told they were not interested, with the Sierra Vista potential victim advising that the man became verbally aggressive and almost insisting on the work being done. The Dragoon potential victim advised that the man was polite but wanted to get a promise for work to be done. This scam comes in varying time frames with the same result, the criminal wants money “up front” for materials then puts down some gravel and disappears without the job being done and a fraud being perpetrated. DONT talk to anyone going door to door selling anything! This puts you in danger of losing money, but more importantly the potential for you to be physically harmed!