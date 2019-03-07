MEN: Carrasco sets scoring record, Aztecs advance to Region I finals

TUCSON, AZ - No. 1 seeded Pima defeated the No. 4 Glendale Gauchos 101-77 Wednesday night to advance to the Region I Division II championship game on Friday.
The Aztecs (25-6) will play No. 2 Scottsdale at the West Gym in a game that will tipoff at 7:00 p.m.
Sophomore Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) broke the Pima all-time scoring record with 9:02 left in the second half when he scored on a floater as he drove the lane.
The previous record was held by Greg Cook (Sunnyside HS) set in 1980 (39 years) with 1,240 points. Carrasco scored 12 points which put his total at 1,241 points.
Freshman Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) led all scorers with 21 points.
Sophomore Kennedy Koehler finished with his 18th double-double of the season as he posted 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2019 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.