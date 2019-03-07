Silver Alert issued for missing Chandler man with Alzheimer’s

CHANDLER, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Chandler Police Department for 70-year-old Byung Park.
According to AZDPS, Park was last seen at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the area of 2511 West Queen Creek Road in Chandler.
He has Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with khaki pants; he is described as 5-foot-4 tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown/white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
