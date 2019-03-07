Tucson Hip Hop Festival happening this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Emcee’s grab your microphones - the 2019 Tucson Hip Hop Festival kicks off this week,
The third annual version of the event begins with a workshop Wednesday night at the La Pilita Cultural Center.
"It is so exciting to see everyone come together for this festival and perform," says Jocelyn Valencia, co-founder of the Tucson Hip Hop Festival, as she gives a tour of 191 Toole, the events main venue. "I'm just blown away by how many upcoming artists and new artists there are every single year."
The festival, which began under a different name in 2015, is open submission; any artist can apply to perform on stage.
And it certainly is not simply about the music.
“We’re able to bring in all the elements of hip hop culture,” says Valencia. There’s DJ’ing, breakdancing, graffiti art, and rapping. We bring that all together including workshops, and panel discussions."
Besides Saturdays main event, several downtown venues, including Hotel Congress, will host Hip Hop Festival events.
"It keeps growing every year," says Valencia. "I think that its very telling of what exists here in the city."
This years headliner, The Underachievers, a hip hop duo from Brooklyn, New York, will perform Saturday night after more than 100 artists perform across six stages in downtown Tucson.
For more information and how to purchase tickets, go to https://tucsonhiphopfestival.com/
