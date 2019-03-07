UPDATE: Court documents reveal new details about Oro Valley homicide

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of his wife.
KOLD News 13 obtained court documents Thursday, March 7, that provide more details about what responding officers discovered.
The Oro Valley Police Department arrested Trevor Draegeth, 37, Wednesday, March 6. His wife, Laurie Draegeth, was found dead inside the family’s home in the 200 block of East Brearley Drive last month.
According to the OVPD, Trevor Draegeth called 911 around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 and reported his wife committed suicide.
The interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court said Trevor claimed his wife fired two shots at him and then shot herself. Officers said they found Laurie lying face-up on her bed with a gunshot wound in her eye. There were two bullet holes in one wall of the bedroom.
Trevor’s arrest came with the release of Laurie’s autopsy report by the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner. According to the report, Laurie’s death was ruled a homicide and that she was shot following an argument with Trevor.
The interim report also said the couple had been arguing before the the shooting. It also said Laurie had made plans to leave Trevor and that he had kicked her out of the house days before the incident.
The report states that Trevor told the officer that after Laurie was shot, he laid with her for about 10 minutes, picked up the bullet casings and returned them to the floor before he “manipulated” her body “in an attempt to make her look ‘pretty.’” Investigators said Trevor told them he tried to wash the gun, his shirt and blanket from the bed with a bar of soap.
He called 911 about an hour after the incident, according to the report.
OVPD had been calling the investigation “complex” and “suspicious” until the reports were released.
Trevor’s bond was set at $10 million Wednesday night. His public defender asked for a reduced bond of $100,000, in part, due to needing treatment for multiple sclerosis. Trevor was in a wheelchair during the hearing.
The prosecutor asked the judge to keep the bond at $10 million, saying there is evidence Draegeth tried to cover up the crime and it was believed he could be a flight risk.
“He told the detectives he has access to a million dollars in cash," she said. “He had a planned trip out of state that was occurring in the next few weeks and they believe he has access to a valid passport,” she said.
Laurie was a substitute teacher for Amphitheater Public Schools. She was hired Oct. 31, 2018 and worked at multiple schools, according to the district.
According to his Facebook page, Trevor is an attorney. The public defender said he owned his own business.
His next court date is 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 18.
