With Ina Road Project nearly complete, what’s next?

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing to move to its next project on I-10 in Tucson as it wraps up the Ina Road interchange project.
The agency is in the process of selecting a contractor to begin work at the Ruthrauff Road exit, launching a project that would take about two years.
Crews will lower I-10 and raise Ruthrauff so it goes over the interstate and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The project also includes widening I-10 to four lanes in each direction.
ADOT said the project would be similar to construction projects at the Prince and Twin Peaks roads. Because of this, its hoping construction goes smoothly.
Work is expected to begin in summer 2019.
