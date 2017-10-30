SOLVED: The answer to our Facebook math problem

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - You’re reading this because you want to know the answer to our Facebook math problem.
It's a lot easier than you think, if you remember to "Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally."
By using mathematical deduction, we know that a KOLD News 13 SUV is worth 10, a studio camera is worth five and each microphone is worth one.
Plugging those values into the problem and you should get 10 + 5 x 3 = ?.
If you remember your order of operations, or PEMDAS, you will know to multiply before adding.
So the answer is:
10 + 5 x 3 = ?
10 + 15 = ?
10 + 15 = 25
