SOLVED: The answer to our Facebook math problem

By | October 30, 2017 at 5:36 PM MST - Updated April 3 at 11:43 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - You’re reading this because you want to know the answer to our Facebook math problem.

It's a lot easier than you think, if you remember to "Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally."

(Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13)

By using mathematical deduction, we know that a KOLD News 13 SUV is worth 10, a studio camera is worth five and each microphone is worth one.

Plugging those values into the problem and you should get 10 + 5 x 3 = ?.

If you remember your order of operations, or PEMDAS, you will know to multiply before adding.

So the answer is:

10 + 5 x 3 = ?

10 + 15 = ?

10 + 15 = 25

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.