JOB FAIRS: Who’s hiring...

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Looking for a job? Here are a few opportunities:
In March the Tucson Unified School District will have multiple job fairs at three Goodwill Job Connection Centers in Tucson for both full and part-time bus drivers, monitors.
TUESDAY: March 12 & 26 from 10 am to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 7201 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710 (NE Corner at Kolb & 22nd)
THURSDAY: March 7, 14, 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 2907 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719 (Between Glenn & Ft. Lowell Rd.)
MONDAY: March 11 and FRIDAY, March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 1703 W. Valencia Rd. Tucson, AZ 85746 (Next to Tractor Supply)
THURSDAY: March 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. HDS Truck Driving Institute is hiring at 6251 South Wilmot Road.
Now Accepting applications for Part-Time & Full-Time Bus Drivers & Bus Monitors
Please Apply Online at: www.tusd1.org
Requirements:
- Online application
- At Least 21 Years old
- Good Driving Record
- Pass Physical Exam, Drug Screen, Background Check
- Successful Completion of Training and CDL Exam
- $13.35 per hour (FT 30+hours/week)
- NO Experience Necessary
- EARN While You Learn
- PAID CDL Training- $11/hr.
- Flexible Schedule
- Opportunity for Full Benefits - Health Insurance, Life Insurance
- Paid Sick & Personal Leave
- Retirement Plan
