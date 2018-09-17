JOB FAIRS: Who’s hiring...

JOB FAIRS: Who’s hiring...
Source: (Picpedia)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 10, 2018 at 8:54 AM MST - Updated March 6 at 6:56 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Looking for a job? Here are a few opportunities:

In March the Tucson Unified School District will have multiple job fairs at three Goodwill Job Connection Centers in Tucson for both full and part-time bus drivers, monitors.

TUESDAY: March 12 & 26 from 10 am to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 7201 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710 (NE Corner at Kolb & 22nd)

THURSDAY: March 7, 14, 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 2907 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719 (Between Glenn & Ft. Lowell Rd.)

MONDAY: March 11 and FRIDAY, March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 1703 W. Valencia Rd. Tucson, AZ 85746 (Next to Tractor Supply)

THURSDAY: March 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. HDS Truck Driving Institute is hiring at 6251 South Wilmot Road.

Now Accepting applications for Part-Time & Full-Time Bus Drivers & Bus Monitors

Please Apply Online at: www.tusd1.org

Requirements:

  1. Online application
  2. At Least 21 Years old
  3. Good Driving Record
  4. Pass Physical Exam, Drug Screen, Background Check
  5. Successful Completion of Training and CDL Exam
  • $13.35 per hour (FT 30+hours/week)
  • NO Experience Necessary
  • EARN While You Learn
  • PAID CDL Training- $11/hr.
  • Flexible Schedule
  • Opportunity for Full Benefits - Health Insurance, Life Insurance
  • Paid Sick & Personal Leave
  • Retirement Plan

Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.