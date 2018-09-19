California surgeon and girlfriend arrested on suspicion of drugging and raping women

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A southern California surgeon who once appeared on a Bravo TV reality show is accused of drugging and raping at least two women.
Authorities say the victims are women he met in local bars and restaurants.
William Robicheaux, who is still practicing medicine, and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, worked in tandem to lure female victims under the guise of making friends, according to Orange County District Attorney, Tony Rackauckas.
Hundreds of clips of women in various states of consciousness were found on Robicheaux’s phone, according to Rackauckas.
Rackauckas told reporters many of the women in the videos appeared unable to consent to sexual contact, CNN reports.
"Based on this evidence we believe that there might be many unidentified victims out there," said Rackauckas.
Robicheaux's neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, thinks she may know a woman who the couple preyed upon.
"There's one other time that they invited her back over for wine, and she went over there, and I recall her being, I guess a little uncomfortable maybe," the neighbor said.
Robicheaux appeared on the TV series "Online Dating Rituals of The American Male" in 2014.
Both Robicheaux and Riley posted bail last week when they were arrested. They will be arraigned in October.
