WATCH: TUSD investigating fight at Sahuaro High

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An investigation is ongoing after several students got into a fight at Sahuaro High on Wednesday.
Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said an altercation between two students during a lunch period in a common area quickly grew after three friends of the one of the students involved joined in, resulting in a four-on-one assault situation.
“Anytime that you have really, really large groups of students in a small area, a one-on-one conflict that all of a sudden becomes physical has the potential to become something else," said Dr. Trujillo.
Video of the fight was posted to social media and quickly spread like wildfire.
In the video, two students start shoving and swinging at each other before falling to the ground. A large crowd then forms around them and more punches are thrown.
Superintendent Trujillo said there were no serious injuries from the fight. The five students involved were not on campus Thursday as the school and district determined disciplinary consequences.
In a statement provided Thursday, Sahuaro Principal Roberto Estrella said there were extra monitors on campus to secure student safety and there were no repeat incidents.
“Unfortunately, at any high school in America, you have those days where students do not make the best decisions," said Dr. Trujillo.
The district did not release what caused the altercation between the two students, but a social media post made by a woman who said her family member was involved stated the boy was sticking up for his younger brother.
A report was filed with the Tucson Police Department regarding two students that got into a fight. Dr. Trujillo said there are no criminal charges expected to be filed, as this is strictly a TUSD investigation.
Superintendent Trujillo said there were four or five monitors at the school who were able to break up the fight and control the situation, but those few employees shows a sign of the economic times throughout the district.
“A school like Sahuaro really needs ten or twelve monitors, you’re talking about almost two thousand students there. And to only really have four or five monitors, these types of incidents are unfortunately going to happen," Dr. Trujillo said.
Superintendent Trujillo expressed his concern for the young man who was the victim of the assault and said counseling and mediation services will be provides for all the students when they return to campus.
According to the TUSD Student Code of Conduct, a fighting offense could result in an up to eleven-day suspension, or longer depending on prior incidents involving the students. It may also be shortened, if the student agrees to that mediation participation once returning to campus.
This is the full statements released by Sahuaro Principal Roberto Estralla Thursday:
"The Sahuaro Administration continues to investigate the fight that occurred on campus yesterday. District Leadership, TUSD School Safety and TPD are actively supporting our investigation. The incident is not an example of how our students conduct themselves on a daily basis. We are concerned for the victim and will be offering services for this student when he returns. The individuals responsible for this incident are not on campus. We have been in contact with their families. After the results of our findings, we will be holding all students responsible for the incident accountable within the guidelines of the District’s Student Code of Conduct.
"In the meantime, we are using every available school personnel for monitoring and visibility. TUSD School Safety and TPD are supporting our school with officer presence. We also established no standing zones in areas that are typically congested.
"We are very pleased with how our students have been responding. School has been operating smoothly today and we have not seen any continuing disruptions related to this incident. The safety of our students are top priority.
“If anyone in the community has any information about the incident they are encourage to call the school at 731-7103or School Safety at 584-7676.”
