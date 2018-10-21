Pima Football grinds out fifth straight win

TUCSON, AZ - Pima Football scored 21 points in the second quarter and were able to hang on to beat Air Force Preparatory Academy 21-13 at Cholla High School.
Freshman quarter Brooks Ringer had a hand in each of Pima’s touchdowns.
He scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. He scored his second rushing score when he ran it in from 23 yards to put the Aztecs up 14-0 with 10:29 left in the half.
The Aztecs drove 76 yards in 1:31 as Ringer found sophomore Dylan Holt for the 17-yard touchdown reception with 22.2 seconds left. The Aztecs led 21-3 at halftime.
Moris Lugo had a pair of fourth quarter fumble recovery to pass the Aztecs defense including one 2:15 to play to help seal the deal.
David Kelly contributed to this story.