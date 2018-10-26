Pima Football gets set for mega home finale

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - First place in the Western States Football League will be on the line Saturday afternoon when 14th ranked Pima hosts No. 9 Eastern Arizona at Kino North Stadium.
The Aztecs (5-1, 3-0) have five straight victories since their season-opening loss to the Gila Monsters (7-1, 4-0).
EAC won 21-0 back on September 1 in Thatcher holding the Aztecs offense to just 86 yards while forcing three turnovers and recording seven sacks. Eastern Arizona also enter the contest on a five-game win streak.
PCC is coming off a 21-13 non-league win over Air Force Prep.
Sophomore defensive back Derik Hall (Sahuaro) was named WSFL Defensive Player of the Week.
Hall had 12 tackles (nine solo) with two tackles-for-loss for six yards and one pass-break-up in the victory.
He is the fourth Aztec football player to be selected Player of the Week. Quarterback Brooks Ringer (Offensive), kicker Jaime Avila (Special Teams) and slot receiver/return specialist Diamante Burton (Special Teams) have all been named WSFL Player of the Week.
