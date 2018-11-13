Tips to protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With a winter storm warning in effect for southern Arizona through Saturday, it’s time to talk about protecting yourself, your pets and your property for the cold.
While we won’t see below-freezing temperatures for too long, it is not too early to think about the four P’s - people, pets, plants and pipes.
Here are a few suggestions:
- Avoid leaving space heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.
- Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.
- Don't use extension cords with space heaters.
- Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.
- Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than bigger dogs.
- And if it is difficult to keep your cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.
- Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.
- Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.
- Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap.
- Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.
- Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.