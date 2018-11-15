Brooke’s Bargains compares pre-made Thanksgiving dinner prices

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Did Thanksgiving sneak up on you? If you're stressed about getting dinner on the table, there are lots of prepared Thanksgiving dinner options, where you just go to the store, pick up a box, and heat it up!
Brooke’s Bargains is comparing the meal prices at southern Arizona grocery stores, so you don’t have to.
We looked at Fry’s, Basha’s, Albertson’s and Safeway, Sprouts, and Whole Foods. Each of the meals we looked at comes with about a 10-12 pound turkey and sides.
Here’s a look at the prices and where to get these meals in a hurry. For most stores, you’ll need to get your order in by Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving pickup.
- Whole Foods: $119 (5 sides)
- Sprouts: $69.99 (6 sides)
- Fry’s: $59.99 (2 sides, rolls, pie)
- Basha’s: $55.99 (5 sides + pie)
- Albertson’s/Safeway: $52.99 (5 sides)
