One step closer to a title

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (24-2) will play in the NJCAA Division I Tournament semifinals for the second straight year.
Sophomore Hugo Kametani scored the golden goal inside the box in the 93rd minute (7:09 left on the clock) as the No. 1 seeded Aztecs beat No. 8 Northeast Texas Community College 3-2 in overtime to win Pool A.
Pima will play No. 7 seeded Monroe College (12-1-2) on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (Tucson time).
Kametani scored the game’s first goal on a free kick in the 11th minute. The Eagles tied the game when Ronaldo Brown scored on a penalty kick in the 36thminute. The score was tied at 1-1 at the break.
The Aztecs retook the lead three minutes into the second half when sophomore Jacob Pacheco scored on a rebounded ball in the box in the 48th minute. The Eagles tied the score again at 2-2 when Mandel Steward scored in the 56th minute.
