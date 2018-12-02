Pima Football shutout in second-ever bowl game

WACO, TX - 20th ranked Pima Football was shutout by No. 4 Kilgore College 28-0 in the TIPS C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl on Saturday in Waco, TX.
The Aztecs’ offense struggled as it totaled an unofficial total of 195 yards for the game.
The Rangers scored 13 points off five Pima turnovers.
Sophomore wide receiver Larry Rembert finished the game with 11 catches for 107 yards as he was named Pima’s Player of the Game.
The Aztecs defense forced three Ranger turnovers. Sophomore Derik Hall (Sahuaro HS) had two interceptions and freshman Christian Allen (Desert Ridge HS) picked up a fumble recovery.
P.C.C. finished the season with a 6-4 overall record playing in their second bowl game in program history and also finished the regular season in the national rankings for just the second time in program history.
Their best ranking this season was at No. 11.
