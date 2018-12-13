Brooke’s Bargains: Holiday shipping comparison

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As you get those holiday gifts packed up, Brooke's Bargains is helping you ship them out.
We did a carrier cost comparison for you. This is for two-day shipping, and we randomly picked a zip code near Houston (two postal zones away), going out from our station zip in Tucson.
We first compared prices for a two-pound package. At the post office, you'll pay $9.85. UPS, $28.62. With FedEx, $28.30.
Maybe you have more to ship - say, five pounds. That’ll take you up to $14.15 with USPS Priority, $35.79 at UPS, and $35.46 at FedEx.
There are other things to consider aside from price. You’ll get point-by-point tracking and a money-back guarantee with the private carriers - *unless there’s a weather delay, or it’s just too close to Christmas. On the other hand, Saturday delivery is free with USPS - you’ll pay an extra $15 for that with the private carriers.
We’ve also posted shipping cut-off dates to get your holiday packages.
