Tucson tax preparer sentenced to prison for fraud

Vosberg owned and operated Vosberg and Associates, a sole proprietorship in Tucson, Arizona. He prepared and filed federal income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for his clients. Beginning in or before 2012, Vosberg willfully and knowingly prepared and filed false federal income tax returns with the IRS by using fictitious business losses and creating or inflating charitable contribution expenses on his clients' federal income tax returns. He would suggest the creation of fictitious businesses to his clients to claim the fictitious business losses. These fictitious businesses included photography or selling software known as “Worth Unlimited.”