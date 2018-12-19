USAF Thunderbirds, A-10 & F-22 to headline upcoming D-M air show

“We are very delighted that we will have three of the Air Force’s most popular air show demonstration teams all performing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,” said Maj. Tyler “Leeroy” Schultz, Director of the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, in a news release. “We are also excited to open up the base to our local community and give them an opportunity to meet members of our armed services and share with them the important role our base serves in our nation’s defense."