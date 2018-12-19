USAF Thunderbirds, A-10 & F-22 to headline upcoming D-M air show

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The time is almost here for Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
This local favorite is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, 2019 and will feature one of the strongest military air show lineups in the U.S. including the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the USAF F-22 Raptor, as well as other various military demonstrations.
“We are very delighted that we will have three of the Air Force’s most popular air show demonstration teams all performing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,” said Maj. Tyler “Leeroy” Schultz, Director of the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, in a news release. “We are also excited to open up the base to our local community and give them an opportunity to meet members of our armed services and share with them the important role our base serves in our nation’s defense."
In addition to demonstrations from the Thunderbirds, the A-10 and F-22, there will be performances by Kirby Chambliss and the Red Bull Helicopter, the Red Bull Skydiving Team and Kent Pietsch and the Jelly Bell aircraft, Vicky Benzin’s Stearman and the Shocwave Jet Truck; demo by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Additional performers and ground displays will be announced over the next several weeks, according to the release.
Admission to the air show is free, but there are premium seating areas with a limited number of tickets available, including the exclusive Thunderbolt Club.
The following hand carried items are prohibited at the air show:
- Backpacks – Clear or mesh authorized
- Duffle bags – Clear or mesh authorized
- Large camera bags
- Coolers
- Drones
- Umbrellas
- Outside alcohol
- Camelbacks
- Paint
- Balloons
- Illegal Drugs
- Weapons (brass knuckles, mace, pepper spray, box cutters, nun chucks, firearms, knives, and etc.)
- Military uniforms worn by non-military members
- Gang or motorcycle club affiliated colors or clothing/items
- Bicycles
- Scooters
- Skates/shoes with skates in them
- Skateboards
- Go-carts (NOTE: Personal Carts may be used by physically challenged visitors.)
- Pets: All pets are prohibited form the A&A Days grounds. Service animals assisting physically challenged guests will be authorized.
For more information on tickets and the air show click here: www.ThunderAndLightningOverArizona.com.
