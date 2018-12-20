Brooke’s Bargains: Regifting Rules

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We’re coming down to the wire to finish your Christmas shopping - and re-gifting may be on your mind, because, hey - you can’t beat the price!
In fact, the average person re-gifted four presents last year. But first, there are some things you should know. Brooke’s Bargains compared notes with etiquette and money experts to build your rules of regifting.
1) First and foremost - Is it a gift you would give the person anyway? If not, don’t re-gift.
2) Next, it may seem obvious, but do not regift anything not in the original packaging - or anything opened.
3) While you’re at it, check for old gift tags and nicely re-wrap!
4) Don’t give anything handmade especially for you.
5) Don’t regift within the same circle of friends.
If you still get caught regifting, graciously fess up, saying something like “It made me think of you when I first received it - and I wanted you to have it.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.