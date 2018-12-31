Fireworks: What’s legal and what’s not in the Tucson area

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As the new year rolls in, many in southern Arizona will host parties and set off fireworks.
It’s important to know what is legal and what is not before buying or lighting those party poppers.
Any kind of firework that shoots off the ground, including skyrockets, bottle rockets, firecrackers and aerials are illegal.
Items such as ground spinners, sparkling wheel devices and fountains are legal and you can buy them through Jan. 3.
Novelties such as sparklers and party poppers are allowed year-round.
No one under the age of 16 is allowed to buy fireworks.
Anyone caught breaking the ordinances can face fines or be charged with a misdemeanor.
There are no restrictions on where the fireworks can be set off, as long as no laws are broken.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel said even if fireworks are set off legally, it could lead to calls of noise complaints and disturbance.
Capt. Brian Keeley, spokesman for the Northwest Fire District, urges everyone to do their research before purchasing fireworks. Just because it’s legal, does not mean they can’t cause some serious damage.
The best thing to do is to ask the employees at the fireworks stands what each of the fireworks do he said.
