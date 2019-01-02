Snow day brings boost in business for shop

ORACLE, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A blanket of snow covered the town of Oracle on Tuesday.
The usually quiet town was bustling with visitors who showed up for a little fun in the snow.
A fun, snow day means a busy one for some local businesses, including De Marco's Pizzeria.
The restaurant wouldn’t even be open on a typical Tuesday, but this family owned store knew they’d be missing out if they didn’t open.
“I saw all of this snow and I told my wife, we got to get ready because we’re going to work today. We’re going to open our store," said Juan Rodriguez, the owner of the restaurant.
Rodriguez and his wife, Maria, have been working non-stop since the morning. They’ve been baking, cooking and serving everything from pizza to chicken wings to the hungry customers.
“It just kept going and going. I had no idea when all these people started coming in," Rodriguez said.
The Rodriguez’s set up shop 14 years ago. Since then, they’ve had a few snow days but Rodriguez says ones like today are pretty rare.
“It’s like double or triple the people that usually come up here. And everything is because we’ve got white stuff outside," he said.
There is the potential for even more snow overnight in Oracle.
The Rodriguez family says they will be open and ready Wednesday, for all of the people to stop in for a slice.
