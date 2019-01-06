JC Hoops: Aztecs sweep Mesa

TUCSON, AZ - No. 12 ranked Pima won an eighth straight game on Saturday beating Division I Mesa 100-68 on Saturday at the West Campus Gymnasium.
The Aztecs (12-3, 5-2) broke the game open in the 1st half with a 17-0 run.
Pima buried 18 three-point shots in the game against the Thunderbirds (7-7, 3-4) and did so at a 50% clip.
All five starters scored in double figures as freshman Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) scored a game-high 23.
Sophomores Kennedy Koehler and Robert Wilson (Salpointe Catholic HS) posted double-doubles. Koehler finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds. He went 4-for -7 from three-point range. Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds. He went 5 for 7 from the field.
On the women’s side, the Aztecs defeated Mesa 80-60.
Sophomore Jacqulynn Nakai scored 23 of her 32 points in the second half.
Pima (7-8, 3-4) used a 22-9 second quarter to build a 19-point lead at the half.
Both Aztec squads will be back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host South Mountain.
Tipoff for the women is 5:30 p.m. with the fellas to follow at 7:30 p.m.
David Kelly contributed to this story.