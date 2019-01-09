Women take stand against gun violence with ‘Soul boxes’

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As groups take a stand against gun violence in Washington D.C., a group of local women are finding their own way to raise awareness with a special project.
Three libraries in Tucson hosted several groups of women, who gathered to build ‘soul boxes’ for the Soul Box project.
The project was started by a woman in Portland, with the idea to build one box for each person lost to gun violence in a given year. The boxes will then be made into an art display that will be sent around the U.S.
"Whether it's someone personal that you knew, or someone in the community who's loss affected you, or just the idea that so many people are affected by it, I think it is a way of recognizing that this is an issue that touches everybody potentially," said Meg Pradelt, with Gun Violence Prevention Arizona.
The project will be sent to Washington D.C. in February.
