TUS adds gate housed in former international terminal

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Travelers will notice changes at Tucson International Airport (TUS) as a new gate opens at the old international terminal.
The first flight into Gate C is scheduled to arrive Thursday night. The gate is located in a separate building just west of the main terminal and has its own check-in counter, TSA screening along with baggage claim.
The airport recommends travelers be dropped off at the curb in front of the terminal to avoid confusion. Those parking are encouraged to park in the economy lot before the shuttle drops them off at the curb.
Allegiant Air is the only airline currently using the new gate; however, the airport authority hopes more airlines follow. It hopes to expand the re-purposed facility in the future.
Christy Ortiz uses the airport a couple of times a year. She said she enjoys the simplicity of TUS and hopes additional gate doesn’t cause confusion. Regardless, she’s looking forward to more flying options.
“Well I think that’s great, that shows expansion and makes more opportunities for where we’re going. There’s a lot of times where we have to go from Tucson to Phoenix and then Phoenix out, so I think it’ll be nice to make more opportunities here,” she said.
TAA along with the mayor’s office held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week to introduce the new gate. The mayor said he hopes it attracts low-cost carriers, proving more options for Tucsonans.
