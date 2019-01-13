Deadly crash slows traffic on I-10 west of Benson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Traffic moving eastbound on Interstate 10 was slowed Saturday evening east of Tucson because of a three-vehicle crash.
It was first reported just before 7:00 p.m., according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.
A tweet from Arizona Department of Transportation stated the location was approximately four miles west of Benson.
One person died in the crash, according to a statement from AZDPS. Another person was injured and rushed to the hospital.
