Deadly crash slows traffic on I-10 west of Benson
By Craig Reck | January 12, 2019 at 8:53 PM MST - Updated August 12 at 5:22 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Traffic moving eastbound on Interstate 10 was slowed Saturday evening east of Tucson because of a three-vehicle crash.

It was first reported just before 7:00 p.m., according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A tweet from Arizona Department of Transportation stated the location was approximately four miles west of Benson.

One person died in the crash, according to a statement from AZDPS. Another person was injured and rushed to the hospital.

