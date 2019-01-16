Skip to content
Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
KOLD Cares Share The Joy
Connect, Shop And Buy Local
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Ho Ho Holiday Pet Costume Contest
Local News
Coronavirus
Weather
Watch Us Live
AZ Weekend
About Us
TV
Fox 11
My18
Home
Watch Us Live
Election Results
See It, Snap It, Send It
Live Links
Download Our News App
Download our Weather App
Traffic
Get KOLD On Roku And Amazon Fire
Gas Prices
Local News
KOLD Fact Finders
Videos
KOLD Investigates
Crime Team
Your Money
Border & Immigration
Education
Health
See It, Snap It, Send It
Coronavirus
KOLD Fact Finders
KOLD Cares For Health
Weather
TEP's Clean Energy Report
TEP Solar Dashboard
See It, Snap It, Send It
Sports
UA Sports
Community
Ho Ho Holiday Pet Costume Contest
KOLD Cares Share The Joy
AZ Weekend
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Taste This, Tucson
Connect, Shop And Buy Local
User Content
Pets
Noon Notebook
Calendar
TV Schedule
Noon Notebook
InvestigateTV
Fox 11
CBS
My18
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
About Us
Meet The Team
CONTACT US
REQUEST A SPEAKER
REQUEST AN INVESTIGATION
KOLD JOBS
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
Trail of Hope - Episode 3
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 11:53 AM MST - Updated December 7 at 8:34 AM
53
Currently in
Tucson, AZ
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
Flags at state buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sundown.
By
KOLD News 13 Staff
Published 1h at 6:53 AM
Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland has died at 87
By
Associated Press
2h
2h
Tucson man injured in Sahuarita shooting
By
KOLD News 13 Staff
2h
2h
Pima County offers expanded COVID-19 testing
By
KOLD News 13 Staff
3h
3h
Reid Park Zoo brings Christmas cheer
Reid Park Zoo has presented "Zoo Lights" for more than a decade. However, this year, workers were more determined than ever to brighten the season and lift spirits.
By
Hannah Tiede
12:33 AM
12:33 AM