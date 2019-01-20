JC Hoops: Ranked Aztecs sweep Glendale

TUCSON, AZ - The No. 15 ranked Pima women’s basketball team won their fifth straight game Saturday beating visiting Glendale 80-67 at the West Gymnasium.
The Aztecs (11-8, 7-4) have won six straight games over ACCAC Division II competition.
Sophomore Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) scored a game-high 25 points. She has scored 984 points in her Pima career up to this point.
Freshman Hallie Lawson finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore Shauna Bribiescas scored 16 points with five assists and three steals.
Meanwhile the No. 9 ranked Aztec men had three players finish with double-doubles in their 100-82 win over the Gauchos.
PCC (15-4, 8-3) has 11 of their last 12 games overall.
Sophomores Kennedy Koehler, Robert Wilson (Salpointe Catholic HS) and freshman Jordan Robinson (Tucson HS) all finished with double-doubles.
Koehler produced his 12th double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Wilson collected his eighth double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Robinson finished just short of a triple-double as he posted 13 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.
Sophomore Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) scored 22 points.
The Aztecs hoops teams step away from Division II play and will face off with the ACCAC Division I teams for the next four games.
They will begin the second half of the season on Wednesday at Cochise College. Women’s tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. with the men the follow at 7:30 p.m.
