TCC hosts Just Between Friends event Jan 23 to 24

Looking to shop and save money? Back-to-school shopping adds up, especially for families on a tight budget. And who doesn't love a good deal?
Just Between Friends is holding an event at the Tucson Convention Center on 260 S. Church Avenue from Jan. 23 to 25. Items like children’s clothing, maternity clothing, infant care, kid furnishings, toys, play equipment, books, DVDs, video games, gaming systems, arts and crafts, strollers, car seats, and sporting goods will be for sale.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; $2 admission
Friday: 10 a.m to 6 p.m.; FREE ADMISSION
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; FREE ADMISSION and all items will be discounted by 50 percent on Saturday.
Free parking is available on the west side of the building off of Granada Avenue and Cushing Street in Lot B. Parking meters are also free on the weekends.
Transactions can be made using cash, debit cards, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards with a matching picture ID.
For more information, visit Just Between Friend’s website.
